HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet Luis, a sweet, loving, charming, and happy 12-year-old, who enjoys discussing subjects that interest him, with those around him.

Like many children his age, Luis likes playing and watching sports, with football topping the list and getting to watch an NFL game on TV. Luis is also thinking he may want to join a basketball team and take karate lessons. Luis’s future forever family would be a family who is active and outdoorsy, as a day at the park playing sports is an ideal outing.

In school, Luis’s favorite subjects are math and social studies, at home he enjoys watching movies and playing video games. Although Luis does not have a pet of his own, he helps care for and feed the dogs in his foster home, as he is very good with animals

Luis is seeking to be adopted by a family who will be his biggest fan in the stands when it comes to watching him play sports, but more importantly, a family who will always love and guide him into adulthood, so he may reach his full potential.

If you think you could be the forever family for Luis or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org ) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: