HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet 9-year-old Lucia. She is fun, outgoing, and loves making new friends at school.

Even at her young age, she already has her sights set on a career goal of being an artist or a fashion designer, as one of her favorite hobbies is art.

Most importantly, Lucia would like to become part of a forever family that will love and guide her as she grows up to reach her full potential in life.

If you think you could be Lucia’s forever family or for another Texas child please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where the schedule of adoption information meeting for the Rio Grande Valley are posted.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: