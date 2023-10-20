HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
Meet 11-year-old Lucia, who prefers to be called Luci, she enjoys collecting different types of dolls, whether they are Barbie, LOL dolls, Monster High dolls, or, anything unique and cute.
She recently developed a new interest in all things anime, reading anime books is something she’s newly discovered she enjoys doing in her downtime.
Luci likes playing different board games and trying new craft projects. She looks forward to doing those very activities with her forever family and possible siblings.
She would also like to discover new places, take trips to build experiences and make wonderful forever memories with her new family.
Luci would love to be adopted, and have a family who will love her, share similar interests, and encourage her to succeed while supporting her in her life goals. Luci likes animals and would gladly welcome having a pet within her new family.
If you think you could be Lucia’s forever family, or for another Texas child, contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, or www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.
Basic Adoption Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults
- complete an application (staff will assist you if you prefer)
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle
- provide relative and non-relative references
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable)
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children