HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet 11-year-old Lucia, who prefers to be called Luci, she enjoys collecting different types of dolls, whether they are Barbie, LOL dolls, Monster High dolls, or, anything unique and cute.

She recently developed a new interest in all things anime, reading anime books is something she’s newly discovered she enjoys doing in her downtime.

Luci likes playing different board games and trying new craft projects. She looks forward to doing those very activities with her forever family and possible siblings.

She would also like to discover new places, take trips to build experiences and make wonderful forever memories with her new family.

Luci would love to be adopted, and have a family who will love her, share similar interests, and encourage her to succeed while supporting her in her life goals. Luci likes animals and would gladly welcome having a pet within her new family.

If you think you could be Lucia’s forever family, or for another Texas child, contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, or www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: