4Ever Family: Loretta

Harlingen. Texas (KVEO)—CBS 4 is committed to finding happy homes for wonderful children. This week, meet 15-year-old Loretta.

Don’t let her shy demeanor fool you, she’ll open up and share her caring personality once she gets to know you. Loretta is active and plays basketball and flag football. If you catch her inside, the competitive spirit goes into video games on the PlayStation. Loretta also enjoys cooking and experiments with recipes. Her favorite dishes are with a Mexican flair.

She also has a very good memory, as she has the ability to memorize song lyrics very quickly after hearing a tune just a few times.

Loretta loves to learn and math is her favorite subject. You plus her equals family.

Loretta has a very loving heart and is seeking to be a part of her forever family if it’s a two-parent household or as a single parent, and if there are older children already in the home, that would be a plus. If you think you could be Loretta’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process.

