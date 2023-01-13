HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Lillian is a compassionate and smart young lady, who is a very creative, independent 13-year-old.

As a dynamic child, she explores her creative artistic side and a love for reading adventure novels.

With her skills as an artist, Lillian loves to create new challenges for herself when creating her original art, she finds it a great creative outlet.

Lillian like many children enjoys having fun and being able to be ‘just a teen’, and being around her peers.

For some alternative fun, Lillian can be seen dancing to her favorite music and playing basketball in her free time. And as a treat from a post-outing trip, a stop for a meal of one of her two favorite foods – street tacos and pizza.

Lillian is on the A-B honor at school and says her career goal is, to become a veterinarian when she grows up.

Her dream family is one that will love and guide her as she grows up to reach her full potential. And if her future family has a pet or two, even better.

If you think you could be Lillian’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org ) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: