HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 works to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet Lilian. She is an ambitious young girl who likes to experience new things. She is very caring and gives her all to everything she is involved with.

When it comes to playing sports, Lilian likes to be on the court playing both volleyball and basketball, which leads to her favorite class at school, physical education. But she is also a young lady who enjoys, dressing up, putting on makeup, and getting her nails done.

In addition to a loving mother and father, Lilian would like her forever family to have a pet dog, as she has a love for all types of dogs.

Lilian said her favorite food is Chinese and for relaxation, she enjoys journaling her life experiences.

Lilian desires to be adopted by a family that is very active and adventurous, and most of all will love her unconditionally.

If you think you could be Lilian’s forever family, or for another Texas child, call 1-800-233-3405. For more information visit www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

