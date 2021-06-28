4Ever Family: Keyla and Cristina

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — CBS 4 is committed to finding great homes for wonderful children looking for their 4Ever Family.
Meet Keyla and Cristina.
Keyla is 12-years-old. She does very well in school, as she is typically an A and B student. She has a creative side and loves working with art and crafts. Recently she learned to embroider!
Cristina is 11-year-old. She is very active and enjoys playing outside with her puppy “Lily”, and is very nurturing and responsible with her puppy.
The sisters are both looking to get adopted by a mother & father who will love and guide them, as they grow up to reach their full potential in life.
If you think you can be Keyla and Cristina’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit their website.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.