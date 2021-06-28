4Ever Family: Keyla and Cristina

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — CBS 4 is committed to finding great homes for wonderful children looking for their 4Ever Family.

Meet Keyla and Cristina.

Keyla is 12-years-old. She does very well in school, as she is typically an A and B student. She has a creative side and loves working with art and crafts. Recently she learned to embroider!

Cristina is 11-year-old. She is very active and enjoys playing outside with her puppy “Lily”, and is very nurturing and responsible with her puppy.

The sisters are both looking to get adopted by a mother & father who will love and guide them, as they grow up to reach their full potential in life.

If you think you can be Keyla and Cristina’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit their website.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: