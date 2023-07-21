HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Keyla who is 14 and her 13-year-old sister Cristina, have similar interests. Keyla is very outgoing and always has a smile on her face, she is also a very talented artist, who is teaching herself how to play the piano.

Keyla expresses her love for reading but balances that passion with playing video games like many teens her age.

Cristina is also an artist herself, as she loves to color, sing, and she is not only teaching herself to play the piano, but she is also teaching herself to play the guitar.

Keyla and Cristina wish to be in a family who will love them both. The girls look forward to having a forever family that will enjoy participating in family events with them, as they are both very family centered.

If you think you could be the forever family for Keyla and Cristina, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org ) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: