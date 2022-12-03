HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Keyla who is 14 years old, is funny, intelligent, and most importantly caring. Keyla loves to read and can often be found lost in a good book. Keyla is a fan of Minecraft and plays any chance she gets. At school, she is on the A/B honor roll and has a strong foundation in her faith.

Cristina is 12 years old, she is passionate, determined, and loving. Cristina enjoys reading all types of books. Cristina loves animals and would love to have a dog of her own. Cristina looks forward to when she attends church and youth group activities

Together they are sweet, caring, and charming girls who enjoy riding their bikes, playing outside, jumping on the trampoline, and watching cartoons. Both girls also enjoy spending time with their foster family and going out on family activities such as to the park, having BBQs, attending church, and visiting the mall.

Keyla and Cristina are full of life and hope to find a family who will adopt them together and offer unconditional support, guidance, and love as they keep up with them in their various activities.

In their own words… Hello, our names are Keyla and Cristina. We are sisters who love being with each other and are looking for a family who is just as active as us.

If you think you could be Keyla and Cristina’s forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

