HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet Kegan, an 11-year-old who loves to entertain himself and those around him with his creativity & personality.

As a ball of energy, he finds joy in staying active, whether running or walking outside, as he loves being in the open air, as the outdoors brings him warmth and happiness.

Kegan has a great appetite, and like most children, he has a sweet tooth for candies and chips. One of his favorite foods is chicken nuggets.

An ideal family for Kegan would be one with parents who could be very attentive to him, and spend a lot of one-on-one time with him, helping him to develop his life skills as he grows up. But most importantly a family who will love him forever.

If you think you could be Kegan’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: