HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 works to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet 12-year-old Julius! He is a very social preteen who enjoys making new friends.

With many interests in life, Julius enjoys playing video games, football, and riding his bike. He also enjoys cooking meals, with one of his specialties being chicken alfredo… and what is a dinner without homemade cakes, cupcakes, or other gourmet treats for dessert. Baking is something Julius truly is passionate about.

On the subject of adoption, Julius has told his caseworker he is excited about being matched to his forever family. He says he wants to be a part of a family who will love him unconditionally.

Julius would do best with a family that enjoys outdoor activities, such as going to parks and swimming pools. Julius would love a family that would continue to encourage his cooking and baking skills, as Julius takes great pride in being so young and being able to cook & bake.

If you think you could be the forever family for Julius, or for another Texas child, call 1-800-233-3405. For more information visit www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Adoption Requirements

