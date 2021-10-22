4Ever Family: Julia

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet 16-year-old Julia. She loves going to school, where she excels. When she’s not working hard on studying and doing her homework, she likes to spend her time shopping.

Julia says she would like to be adopted by a two-parent household, who will love and guide her as she seeks to reach her full potential. She’d love to have a younger sibling, as she enjoys assisting with caretaking.

If you think you could be Julia’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call toll-free 1-800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: