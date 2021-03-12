4Ever Family: Juan

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Meet Juan, an athletic teen who is seeking to be adopted by his forever family.

Juan enjoys playing multiple sports such as soccer and basketball, but his real passion is playing and watching football. Juan’s favorite team is the San Francisco 49ers and he would love to attend a live game at a stadium to see them play, accompanied by his forever family.

When not outside engaged in sports, like many teens, Juan enjoys playing video games, some of his favorites are; Mario Kart, Smash Bros., Tekken, and most any role-playing games that are on current game consoles.

Juan enjoys socializing with others but may come off as a bit shy when he first meets someone new, but Juan will become very social once he gets to know you.

He wants his forever family to have a strong father figure, who he can look up to and make strong and everlasting memories by going fishing, and playing and attending sports events.

Juan would do well in a family where he is the oldest with younger siblings, and if his future forever family has animals, even better as he has a soft spot for cats.

If you think you could be a forever family for Juan, or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit their website.

