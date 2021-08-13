4Ever Family: Jonathan

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Every week, CBS 4 is hoping to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

“4Ever Family” aims to provide a forever home for the nearly 400 foster children in South Texas.

Meet Jonathan, who is a fun and easy-going 16-year-old teenager.

He enjoys learning new things and has a dream of being able to travel to different places and see the world, as he is an explorer at heart.

Jonathan said he is ready to be matched and adopted to his forever family, where he will be loved by parents who will help guide him into adulthood, so he may reach his full potential.

His ideal family would have an older sibling or another child close to his age, so he can share his various hobbies, activities, and adventures with them.

If you are interested in becoming a 4Ever Family and adopting Jonathan, the following is required:

Be over the age of 21, financially stable and a responsible, mature adult

Share information regarding your background and lifestyle

Show proof of marriage and/or divorce. Single parents can also adopt children from the state.

For more information on how to foster or to adopt Jonathan, please contact John Lennan with the Department of Family Protective Services at John.Lennan@dfps.state.tx.us or call his office at 361-878-7488. You can also log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process.