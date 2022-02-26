HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet 17-year-old Jonathan. He enjoys multiple indoor activities, such as: watching movies or YouTube videos. He also likes basketball and riding his skateboard.

Jonathan has dreams of traveling to different places and would like to share those experiences with a family of his own. Traveling is part of his curious nature as he enjoys asking questions and learning about new things.

Jonathan is ready for adoption, where he can feel loved, secure, and accepted.

If you think you could be Jonathan’s forever family or for another Texas child please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where the schedule of adoption information meeting for the Rio Grande Valley are posted.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: