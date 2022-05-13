HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Jocelyn is best described as a friendly and sweet 9-year-old girl, who is very social. She enjoys working on putting together puzzles, answering crossword puzzle clues, as well as expanding her artistic abilities with coloring books.

Jocelyn is open-minded and excited about adoption, as she would like to become part of a family that has siblings. Jocelyn would benefit from an adoptive family that has extended family members, along with family friends.

If you think you could be Jocelyn’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405. For more information about adoption, visit www.adoptchildren.org — there you can find the schedule of adoption information meetings for the Rio Grande Valley.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: