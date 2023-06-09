HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Jesus is an extroverted, energetic, and sweet 12-year-old boy who likes playing football, basketball and learning new skills.

He especially enjoys playing video games on the XBOX and playing all different genres of video games especially racing games. Currently, his favorite game is Need for Speed.

Jesus is very outgoing; he never holds back his fun-loving personality. He is very friendly and respectful to those he meets without a second thought.

Jesus is very open about who he is and loves to express himself openly.

Jesus has dreams of one day being a professional football player, as he loves the Dallas Cowboys. When it comes to eating out, topping the list of likes is pizza, chicken nuggets, and hot Cheetos.

Jesus’s forever family will be one that is nurturing and will continue to guide him through his adolescent years, taking part in different extracurricular activities with him.

If you think you could be the forever family for Jesus, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org ) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

