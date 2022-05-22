HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet 13-year-old Jesus, he has a smile that can light up a room and a giddy personality to warm the heart.

His ideal forever family parents will support and encourage his goals & dreams, and be there for his achievements. Jesus will benefit from a family who is committed to caring for him. He is seeking a forever family who is bilingual, as his first language is Spanish.

If you think you could be Jesus’ forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405. For more information about adoption, visit www.adoptchildren.org — there you can find the schedule of adoption information meetings for the Rio Grande Valley.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: