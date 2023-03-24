HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

14-year-old Jesse is a people person, he likes to be actively engaged with people whether in conversation or just helping those around him.

Jesse likes to use electronics and has an interest in repairing things when they are not working. He also enjoys going on all types of outings and taking part in sports.

At school, Jesse doesn’t have one particular favorite class but does enjoy the ones which will help him to reach his career goal, of becoming a police officer.

Jesse’s hobbies include playing sports and video games, some of his favorite places to go are; Main Event, Peter Piper Pizza, or any other arcade-like place. However, topping the list is Whataburger.

Jesse is looking for a forever family who will provide him with a safe and loving home.

If you think you could be Jesse’s forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: