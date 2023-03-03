HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet the first of four bonded siblings. Jesse is the oldest at 11 and likes to play outside, and go swimming along with playing basketball and football. He also likes playing with Hot Wheels and remote control cars. His favorite movie is Toy Story, and his book is Pete the Cat. At school science is his favorite class, his favorite foods are carrots, Taco Bell and Takis (but not all at once) and he would like a career as a police officer when he grows up.

Mayettem is 9 years old and likes to go by her nickname, May. Some of her favorites are watching Disney movies, coloring, playing with barbies and LOL dolls. On her creative side, May likes to pretend play, she is a teacher, and gives her siblings, who are her students “homework”. At school, May likes to read books and takes part in cross county and would like to join cheerleading in the future. Her favorite food is pizza, and as of now, she would like to be a bakery chef when she grows up, specializing in desserts.

Rafael is 6 years old and likes playing games on his tablet like Roblox. or throwing the football and kicking a soccer ball. He loves playing with Hot Wheels cars and learning about dinosaurs in science class. His snack food is bananas, and like his older brother, he would also like a career as a police officer.

The youngest is April at 4 years old, she enjoys playing with barbies, stuffed animals and watching Mickey Mouse. She likes to get her hair done in different hairstyles

For entertainment, she enjoys singing and dancing with the other children, to the songs she is taught in school. Her favorite food is carne asada or any kind of fruit. April says when she grows up she would like to be a singer or a princess.

The children would do well with an active family, who is energetic and loves to take part in activities as a family, like going to restaurants, church, and the park.

If you think you could be this sibling group’s forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: