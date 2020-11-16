4Ever Family: Jaylan

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Jaylan is a sweet and loving 12-year-old who is extremely energetic and outgoing. She enjoys all types of music and loves to dance. Jaylan really enjoys spending free time watching music videos.
Jaylan also enjoys taking weekend trips and playing board games, shopping, and going out to eat.
Jaylan will do well with a single or two-parent household and a family who is experienced in parenting, who can provide her with a structured environment. Jaylan will do best in a home with minimal children.
If you think you could be a forever family for Jaylan or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.