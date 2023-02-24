HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Jaylan is a sweet and loving 14-year-old who is extremely energetic and outgoing. She is truly a one of a kind strong hearted teenager.

Jaylan loves being girly as well as being sporty. She enjoys doing her makeup, dressing up, and going shopping, but she also enjoys playing volleyball, bike riding, soccer, and even fishing.

Jaylan recently joined the JROTC, and really enjoys the discipline it is teaching her. She also enjoys spending time watching Youtube music videos, taking weekend trips, playing board games, going shopping, and going out to eat

A forever family for Jaylan can be a single or two-parent family, who will love her and guide, her as she matures into adulthood.

If you think you could be the forever family for Jaylan, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information.