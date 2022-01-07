4Ever Family: Jayden

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Jayden is an energetic 10-year-old boy who is kind, funny, and loves to play all sports. He excels in math, reading, science, and is also working to learn to speak Spanish, He is also very social with his peers, and loves to dance to various types of music.

If you think you can be the forever family for Jayden or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: