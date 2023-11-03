HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Jayden is a 10-year-old, with a shining smile that will brighten any room with happiness.

He is a fan of playing outside where he can climb trees, splash in puddles, kick a soccer ball, and eat fresh fruit from the garden.

Jayden enjoys using his tablet to watch YouTube videos which make him laugh, all while learning something new.

When it comes to favorite foods… topping the list is tacos, pizza, and chicken nuggets. Jayden also enjoys playing with sensory toys such as Pop Its, squishy balls, Play-Doh, and blow bubbles.

Jayden’s desire for a forever family is one who will always love him and go on adventures as a family.

If you think you could be Jayden’s forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption visit www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: