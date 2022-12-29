HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Meet teen sisters Jasmine and Nathashia, who are very bonded with each other, and share a very healthy sibling relationship.

Jasmine is the oldest at 15, she takes on the role of the big sister to heart and loves to care for and spend time with her sister Natashia. Jasmine has a very rich, in-depth musical talent, as she really enjoys playing the clarinet.

Nathashia is the youngest at 13 years old and enjoys spending time with her sister. Like her older sister, Nathashia has a talent for tunes and is in band, where she plays the flute.

Both Jasmine and Nathashia enjoy playing and caring for animals, singing songs together, or practicing their band instruments.

Jasmine and Nathashia are seeking a family who will be active, have pets, and support them in their educational goals, and their continued participation in band. If their future family has other children in the home that is even better.

If you think you could be Jasmine and Natashia’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: