4Ever Family: Jada, Lane and Jameion

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is hoping to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

“4Ever Family” aims to provide a forever home for the nearly 400 foster children in South Texas.

Meet a sibling group who is ready to be adopted by their forever family: Jada, Jameion, and Lane.

They are three charismatic children who are full of energy.

The youngest is 11-year-old, Jada. She is fearless and spunky, with a personality that can light up a room, as she always has a smile. Jada likes to be involved in various activities, especially watching her siblings play sports, as she is one of their biggest fans.

Jameion is 13 and is taller than most youth his age, but has the most gentle heart and is attentive to others around him.

Lane, at 14 years old, is the oldest and can be a bit shy around new people, but once he gets to know you, he will carry on a conversation. Lane enjoys a variety of activities such as JROTC, basketball and he is currently on the football team this year.

Together as a sibling group they are seeking to be adopted into a family who will take part and cheer them on in their various activities, but most importantly, love and care for them as they grow up to reach their full potential in life.

If you think you could be this sibling group forever family, or for another Texas child, you can log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process. You can also find the web links to the statewide online Informational meetings, as they are the first step in the foster to adopt process.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: