HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet Izabella, who is an 11-year-old who loves to watch videos on her iPad, as she is a fan of Kids YouTube, with music and Disney videos being some of her favorites.

Izabella is a ball of energy; she finds joy in spinning and dancing. She likes to go for walks outside, and she may be a tad bit shy when she first meets someone, but gets more comfortable, as she gets to know you. She loves the open air and animals, as being outdoors in open areas brings her warmth and happiness.

For relaxation, Izabella uses specific toys to help relax and develop her skills, she especially excels with toys she can have hands-on interaction with.

Izabella has a great appetite, and she loves rice & beans dishes, with her preferred snack food being goldfish crackers.

Izabella’s ideal forever family will be a loving, patient family that will be able to meet her specific developmental needs as she grows up. She will need guidance and assistance with learning, as she flourishes when caregivers are patient, and provide lots of love and support for her.

If you think you could be Izabella’s forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: