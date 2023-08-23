HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet 14-year-old Israel, who is described by those around him as being very witty with a great sense of humor. Along with his sparkling personality, he is also known to be very helpful to those around him, regardless of the project.

One of Israel’s newest interests is his love for Theater Arts. He has enrolled in the class at school has already read his first script, and had a very good time taking part in the reading.

Outside of Theater Arts, his favorite subject is Math, as he is good with numbers.

Israel has a strong desire to be a part of a forever family where he can have siblings, and parents who will love, care, and guide him as he grows with them, creating a strong family bond and a lifetime of memories.

If you think you could be the forever family for Israel, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: