HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet 14-year-old Isabel who is loving, funny, and filled with energy. She loves all types of crafts and enjoys going shopping, as she is always up for an adventure.

Isabel likes to be called “Bella” and is a generous, and happy teen. Her energy is unmatched, and she is always up for something fun.

Even though she enjoys being active, Isabel also likes her quiet time, using her tablet and watching music videos and movies.

Isabel really longs to find a family that will love her, as she is excited to be a sister in a forever family, one with other children.

If you think you could be the forever family for Isabel, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: