HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hugo is a 15-year-old teen, who is funny, friendly, and with a great sense of humor. He enjoys time outside on his bike, watching movies, listening to music, playing with pets, and planting vegetables.

Hugo participates in football at school and enjoys playing other sports outside of school. Hugo also has a few favorite foods, such as wings and burgers. Hugo like a true big brother enjoys spending time with his younger sisters Jocelyn and Aide.

Jocelyn who is 10, can best be described as energetic and happy. Jocelyn’s hobbies include singing, dancing, and going to the park, along with watching movies, and music videos. She also enjoys eating out, as she has several favorites such as; Peter Piper Pizza and Mcdonald’s. But topping the list of Jocelyn’s favorites is spending time with her big brother and little sister.

Aide is the youngest of the trio at 5, like her siblings she is energetic, outgoing, and cheerful. Aide likes going to school, drawing, watching cartoons, and playing with her dolls. She also enjoys playing outside at the park, singing & dancing, and has a fondness for all types of pets. Aide’s favorite meal is chicken nuggets and fries but shares her siblings’ love for the three of them spending time together.

If you think you could be this sibling group forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org ) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

