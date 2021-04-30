4Ever Family: Heriberto

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Meet 16-year-old Heriberto, CBS 4’s 4Ever Family child this week.

Heriberto has been best described as a kind and easy going 16 year old with a very funny sense of humor, and because of his friendly demeanor, he has no problem engaging in a conversation and making friends.

Heriberto. Credit: DFPS



Heriberto loves sports and enjoys watching movies, and like many teens his age, he also has a fondness for video and electronic games.

Heriberto has fun socializing with other children his age, as well as taking part in outdoor activities.

Heriberto’s favorite sports to take part in is football and basketball. He hopes once COVID-19 precautions are eased, he would like to start playing on a team with his adoptive family in the stands cheering him on and encouraging his participation.

Heriberto. Credit: DFPS

And after the game, to eat out, and share a meal of pizza and wings with his new family.

If you think you could be Heriberto’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can log onto the web or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process, you can also find the web links to the statewide online Informational meetings, as they are the first step in the foster to adopt process.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: