HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet 16-year-old Hayden, he is a very high-spirited young guy, who is often referred to as the funniest child ever, as he loves to joke around with his peers and make those around him smile. He is also a really good listener, and that is what makes him a great friend to his peers.

Like many children his age, Hayden loves playing video games, especially on his Nintendo Switch. One of his favorite things to do is to go swimming as he really enjoys time in the pool.

He also loves to use his creative side, building and constructing ideas he has, of things he designs. When it comes to eating, Hayden loves to be adventurous, trying all kinds of foods, and looks forward to expanding his taste pallet.

Hayden enjoys attending school, as he likes to learn about the world around him.

Hayden hopes to have a forever family that will encourage his interests and provide him the memories of sharing in new family activities. When asked, he says he would like a two-parent family, where a mom and dad can help love and guide him as he grows.

If you think you could be Hayden’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

