HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Hailey is a sweet 8 year old child who enjoys spending time at home, where she likes watching movies and coloring.

When she’s outside, its riding her scooter or going swimming, as some of her most favorite activities, which also include singing and dancing.

Her favorite foods are macaroni & cheese, spaghetti, and chicken. At times, Hailey can be shy, but she is growing her confidence and learning to do things on her own.

Hailey enjoys attending a church camp and has fun with the activities there and she loves making her new friends. Hailey likes “girl time,” and she enjoys going shopping and doing her nails.

Hailey looks forward to being adopted by a family where she can receive the love and attention to help her develop to her full potential, and a family with other children.

If you think you could be Hailey’s forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you if you prefer),

share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.