HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Gabriel, Gael, and Emilio are a loving, energetic, and outgoing group of siblings.

Gabriel, 12, is a sweet and loving child who is extremely social and outgoing. He enjoys playing soccer, basketball and building Lego models. Gabriel has a newfound passion for playing the guitar. He also enjoys spending time watching TV and youtube videos. Gabriel’s favorite food is sushi and pizza.

Gael, 9, is extremely energetic & outgoing and enjoys spending time with his siblings, as they all get along so well. He enjoys bike riding, basketball, and soccer. Gael has a passion for singing and dancing. He is very caring, attentive, and well-mannered. In his downtime, he likes watching TV and building puzzles. Gael enjoys going out to eat and hamburgers are his favorite.

Emilio, 8, is the youngest of the three and has a talent for making origami figures and painting. Emilio also enjoys playing board games and electronic games, as well as watching TV. He enjoys spending time outdoors, riding bicycles, and playing soccer.

Gabriel, Gael, and Emilio will do well with a single or two parents family who is experienced in parenting. The boys do well with other children their age if there are adopted into a family who already have children.

If you think you could be the forever family for this trio of brothers, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: