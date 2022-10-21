HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet three very bonded siblings: Francisco, Gilberto, and their little sister Abelia.

Francisco is a fifteen-year-old who hopes to one day attend Full Sail University where he wants to major in Computer programming. He loves video games and graphic design.



Gilberto is a fourteen-year-old who is very outgoing and full of energy.

Abelia is a thirteen-year-old who can be shy and quiet at first, but once comfortable, she can carry on a great conversation

An ideal family for this trio would be a family who will keep their connection to their culture alive, and support them in their extra-curricular activities. But most importantly, a family who will interact with all three siblings and who will love them forever as a sibling group.

If you think you could be a forever family for Francisco, Gilberto, and Abelia, or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about the adoption process, or visit www.adoptchildren.org where a statewide listing of adoption information meetings are listed.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children