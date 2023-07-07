HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Ethan is an amazing 14-year-old, who has a wonderful and outgoing personality. He loves to talk and interact with other people. Ethan’s smile is infectious, as he often tells jokes, and gets joy out of making those around him laugh. Ethan has a huge imagination and is very creative.

Ethan works to excel in school and although he doesn’t play sports in school yet, he loves to be active. His current favorites are basketball, track, and swimming.

When it comes to Ethan’s favorite foods, he is not picky, but he loves pizza and hamburgers, and can always find something he would like to eat on the menu.

Ethan hopes to be part of a forever family, in which he can have siblings his age, and parents that will support and love him throughout his lifetime.

If you think you could be the forever family for Ethan, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405. For more information about adoption visit www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

