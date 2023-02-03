HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet seven-year-old Estrella, one very sweet child who always has a smile a mile wide on her face. Estrella is a fun child who enjoys being around other children, as she has a charming well-mannered personality.

Estrella has a love for the holidays, any of them, as it’s a time to be with people and have fun. In addition to the holidays, she enjoys playing with her LOL dolls and singing and dancing.

At school, Estrela is A honor roll student, with Math and Social Studies being her favorite subjects. Another fun part of school for her is when she gets to interact with her friends and classmates.

Some of her favorite things to do are, going places on outings, eating at restaurants, visiting the library, and going shopping. Oh and a fun fact about Estrella, her favorite colors are yellow and purple.

When asked what she was looking for in her forever family, Estrella says she would like a mother and father, along with siblings, as she would like to have brothers and sisters.

If you think you could be the forever family for Estrella, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org ) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

