HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

8-year-old Estrella is funny and enjoys being around other children, as she has a charming personality, with excellent manners.

Estrella has many loves in life; such as Christmas, playing with her LOL dolls, singing & dancing, along with the colors pink and purple.

At school, Estrella is an A/B honor roll student, whose favorite subjects are Math and Social Studies, school is also fun for her, as she gets to see all of her classmates.

Estrella’s hobbies include going on outings to restaurants, the library, and shopping. Estrella likes to eat all kinds of different foods, with pizza and pasta topping the list.

For her forever family, Estrella would like a two-parent household, as she is looking forward to having a forever mom and dad.

She would like to be adopted by a family who have other children, as she wants to have older or younger siblings to be a part of her forever family.

If you think you could be the forever family for Estrella, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: