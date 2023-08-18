HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Estrella is a happy and spontaneous 9-year-old, who enjoys being around children her own age. She also likes to be helpful around the house and likes to converse with those around her.

Estrella loves the movie Frozen and likes to role-play as Elsa, as she sings and dances.

At school her favorite subject is math. And at school, she gets to see and interact with all of her friends.

Estrella’s hobbies include going on outings to restaurants, parks, and church, and playing in the neighborhood with her friends, her favorite food is pizza.

A fun fact about Estrella, is her favorite colors are blue and purple.

Estrella would do well in a one or two-parent household and one where she’s the only child or a family where she’s the youngest sibling.

If you think you could be the forever family for Estrella, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: