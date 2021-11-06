4Ever Family: Estevan

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet 2-year-old Estevan.

He has a huge personality and is a very happy child, with a smile always on his face. Estevan loves to be on the move and likes to show off his skills at running.

He would do well in a forever family who can keep up with him.

Estevan’s portrait and story will be on display at the Children’s Museum of Brownsville. He will be joined by two dozen other children who are taking part in the 17th annual Heart Gallery of South Texas, as November is National Adoption Awareness Month.

The Heart Gallery is an annual project by the community to bring attention to the twenty-nine hundred children statewide seeking to be adopted by their forever families.

If you think you could be Estevan’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process, you can also find the web links to the statewide online Informational meetings, as they are the first step in the foster to adopt process.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: