HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet 15-year-old Ernest, a teen with an easy and outgoing personality who is seeking to find his forever family.

Ernest’s ideal forever family would be a mother and father who are active both indoors and outdoors. Ernest likes exploring new things and would like his future adoptive parents to take him, camping, fishing, and to the beach.

Most of all–Ernest desires a family who will provide him with a lifetime of love.

If you think you could be a part of Ernest’s forever family or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405. For more information about adoption, visit www.adoptchildren.org — there you can find the schedule of adoption information meetings for the Rio Grande Valley.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: