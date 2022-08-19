HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
Meet 15-year-old Ernest, a teen with an easy and outgoing personality who is seeking to find his forever family.
Ernest’s ideal forever family would be a mother and father who are active both indoors and outdoors. Ernest likes exploring new things and would like his future adoptive parents to take him, camping, fishing, and to the beach.
Most of all–Ernest desires a family who will provide him with a lifetime of love.
If you think you could be a part of Ernest’s forever family or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405. For more information about adoption, visit www.adoptchildren.org — there you can find the schedule of adoption information meetings for the Rio Grande Valley.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you if you prefer),
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.