HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet 15-year-old Ernest. He’s easy, outgoing, and gets along with his peers and adults.

Ernest’s ideal forever family would be a mother and father who are active both indoors and outdoors.

Ernest likes exploring new things and would like his future adoptive parents to take him, camping, fishing, and to the beach.

Filled with hope, Ernest desires a family that will provide love and structure in order to help him feel safe and secure.

If you think you could be Ernest’s forever family or for another Texas child please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where the schedule of adoption information meeting for the Rio Grande Valley are posted.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: