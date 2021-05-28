4Ever Family: Ermelinda

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — CBS 4 is committed to finding great homes for wonderful children with 4ever Family.

Meet 12-year-old, Ermelinda.

Kindness, loving and outgoing is part of her character.

Like many ‘tweenagers’, Ermelinda likes to go out shopping, is a big fan of listening to music, playing computer games, riding bikes, swimming, and watching movies.

She is also a fan of dressing up and painting her nails, showing her creativity, as she has a great passion and talent for arts and crafts.

Ermelinda is looking forward to playing basketball and would like to have her future forever parents there to cheer her on.

Ermelinda would love a nurturing and loving mother and an active father who can guide her as she grows up. She would do best in a two-parent home, who can devote time and attention to Ermelinda, and most importantly, love is at the top of her list for her forever family.

If you think you could be Ermelinda’s future forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: