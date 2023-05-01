HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Erik is a fun, full-of-life 13-year-old who loves to laugh. He is very outgoing and friendly and loves to talk. One thing Erik thoroughly enjoys doing is helping out with cleaning, and organizing.

When it comes to school, Erik enjoys his classes, especially his social skills classes and history. Erik has not quite fully decided what future career he would like to have, but he is very interested in attending a trade school and becoming a welder. He is excited about the different opportunities that the welding career field can offer.

Although Erik is currently not participating in any sports, he looks forward to the opportunity to play basketball and football in high school.

Erik is looking for a fun-loving, active family that either consists of a mom & dad or a single parent. He would like his future forever family to know he has a positive outlook on life and looks forward to being a part of his future forever family. A bonus will be if he is able to have a cat and a dog

If you think you could be Erik’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

