4Ever Family: Emily, Emalynn, Ember, Emilio, Emery

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Meet Emily, Emalynn, Ember, Emilio, and Emery; five siblings who will capture your attention with their great smiles!

Emily is 5 years old and is the oldest of the siblings. She is a very smart and confident little girl. She likes to take charge and help to direct her sisters and brother, as she is very loving and protective of her siblings. Emily enjoys watching Barbie cartoons and playing outside with her siblings. Emily does very well in school and enjoys P.E. and playtime.

Emalynn,4, is the second oldest and follows Emily’s lead. Emalynn enjoys playing with make-up and making slime. She also likes to play with her siblings and watch cartoons. Emalynn is very active and is the most daring of the group, as she is not afraid of an adventure, like climbing a tree, as she likes to play outside, inside, she likes to help around the house.

Ember who is 3 years old is the middle child of the group and likes to lead and look out for her younger brother Emilio. Ember likes “Cocomelon” and will sit and watch the show for hours. She has a very good appetite and is not a picky eater. Ember likes to help around the house, by putting dishes away and organizing her toys and clothes.

The only boy in the group is 2-year-old Emilio, he is always following his oldest sister around. Emilio likes to play with remote control cars and is a healthy eater. Emilio enjoys snacking on vegetables, fruits, and loves to drink juice boxes, but pizza is his favorite. Emilio is independent and likes to do things on his own. He also likes clean-up time and helping by throwing things in the trash. Emilio enjoys his power wheels car outside during sunny fresh days.

Emery is a 1-year-old baby and is a very happy active child. Emery, who like her older brother has a hearty appetite and will eat all foods especially fruits & vegetables, rice and beans are some of her favorites. She also likes to watch Disney’s Playhouse and the Barbie cartoons. Emery walks, climbs, and explores her surroundings with a smile every day.

If you think you could be a forever family for the fun sibling group or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.