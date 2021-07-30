4Ever Family: Elizabeth, Aisha, and Giovanni

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — CBS 4 is committed to finding great homes for wonderful children. This week in 4Ever Family, meet Elizabeth, Aisha, and Giovanni.

Elizabeth who is the oldest at 12 is an avid reader and has competed in a Spelling Bee. She also enjoys baking and her favorite food is sushi. And as a pet lover who wishes to one day have a pet cat of her own.

Aisha who is 11, enjoys being several sports such as football and basketball. Aisha is social and can make friends easily. Aisha says she enjoys a variety of food however Mexican food is her favorite. Aisha also does well in school. Her favorite subject is Science.

Giovanni looks up to and enjoys spending time with his sisters, at 10 he is the youngest of the trio. As an active guy, he likes to be outdoors as much as possible and loves playing a game of tag or hide & seek. With school starting in a few weeks, he is looking forward to returning to class, as his favorite subjects are math and P.E. On the topic of learning, Giovanni says he is seeking parents who will teach him how to swim and who enjoy home-cooked meals.

Elizabeth, Aisha, and Giovanni desire to be adopted together by a two-parent household which will be encouraging of their extracurricular activities and love for sports, as they have dreams of making new memories with their forever family.

If you think you could be Elizabeth, Aisha, and Giovanni’s forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where the schedule of adoption information meetings for South Texas are posted.

