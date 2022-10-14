HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Daisy has a big heart and seeing the positive in others, as she is very nurturing, and is quick to help her peers when needed. She enjoys making others laugh and is very quick witted.

Daisy is also very active, and likes to be outside playing, or watching sports, with some of her favorites being; volleyball, softball, football, basketball, and wrestling.

She also looks forward to trying new adventures, such as her most recent outing where she got to experience horseback riding, snorkeling, even jumping off cliffs into the ocean!

As a future career, Daisy says she would like to serve in the U.S. Military or have a job where she can work helping children.

In her downtime, Daisy enjoys music & movies, of all types.

Daisy’s future forever family will be a loving and supportive one, who likes being active, and taking her on outings, while encouraging her participation in extra-curricular activities.

If you think you could be a forever family for Daisy, or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about the adoption process or visit www.adoptchildren.org where a statewide listing of adoption information meetings are listed.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children