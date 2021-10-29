4Ever Family: Cory

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week on 4Ever Family meet Cory.

He is a spirited and spunky 14-year-old boy. He enjoys a variety of music, playing video games, collecting pokemon cards, and reading books. He hopes to have a career related to studying the weather or protecting and serving in a law enforcement field.

Cory hopes to have a family that will encourage his education and career goals. He is also a friend to all types of animals and would really enjoy any type of family pet.

If you think you could be Cory’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call toll-free 1-800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: