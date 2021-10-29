4Ever Family: Cory

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week on 4Ever Family meet Cory.
He is a spirited and spunky 14-year-old boy. He enjoys a variety of music, playing video games, collecting pokemon cards, and reading books. He hopes to have a career related to studying the weather or protecting and serving in a law enforcement field.
Cory hopes to have a family that will encourage his education and career goals. He is also a friend to all types of animals and would really enjoy any type of family pet.
If you think you could be Cory’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call toll-free 1-800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.