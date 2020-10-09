4Ever Family: Colley

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Meet 10-year-old Colley who is excited about becoming a part of his forever family.

Colley wants his future family to know he loves being outside playing sports like football, basketball, volleyball and swimming. If it’s anything fun, Colley is up for the adventure.

He also enjoys playing board games and video games. Colley also enjoys relaxing by reading comic books and watching his favorite movie, How to Train Your Dragon.

Colley says he is not a picky eater but he does like fried chicken and a chocolate blizzard for dessert.

Colley is looking for a forever family who will love him unconditionally. Colley would like to be adopted as an only child. If you think you could be Colley’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can visit www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process.

Basic Requirements:

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: