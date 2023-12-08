HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 works to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet Colley, he is a very energetic and adventurous 13-year-old who is very loving and caring. His favorite subject at school is physical education, as he enjoys being active.

When it comes to extra-curricular activities, Colley is a big fan of playing sports, with basketball and football topping his list of favorites, as he is looking forward to next season.

When not on the court or field, he can be the life of the room, as he likes to tell jokes and make the people around him laugh and smile. Colley likes to read, with his favorite author being Rick Roidan. He also loves to attend summer camps.

Colley enjoys getting the opportunity to be out and about, play a game of miniature golf, and eat out at his favorite restaurant, Golden Corral.

Colley dreams of having a mother and father who enjoy playing and watching football with him. He would also like to have siblings, specifically a brother and sister of any age whom he can grow up and create new memories with. Colley does not have any current pets but would like to have a dog one day.

If you think you could be Colley’s forever family, or for another Texas child, call 1-800-233-3405. For more information visit www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

